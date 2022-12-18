Isabel H. Fox

Isabel (Hauser) Fox, 96, of Luther Acres in Lititz, went into the arms of angels, December 11, 2022, surrounded by her loving family. Born July 30, 1926, in York, she was the daughter of the late Gilbert M. & Mary Ellen Hauser. She has reunited with her husband of over 73 years, Carl F. Fox, who passed in May of 2020.
Isabel will be remembered for her years as a tour guide for Dutch Land Tours in Lancaster, where she dedicated over 32 years. She was a member of Salem Lutheran Church in Lititz, and a long-time member of Trinity Lutheran Church in Lancaster. She and Carl enjoyed vacationing to Williamsburg, VA and Ocean City, NJ.
Her spirit will live on in her children, Linda F. Beasley, wife of Alan, of Mount Joy, and Andrew M. Fox, husband of Pamela Wallick Fox, of Lancaster; a son in law, Richard Redman, of Ohio, and grandchildren, Todd Beasley (Amy) of Lebanon, Wayne Beasley (Stephanie) of Peoria, AZ, and Alex Fox (Kristen) of Manheim. She was preceded in passing by her husband, Carl and daughter, Ruthann Redman.
Funeral services will be held at the convenience of the family. Interment will take place at St. Peter's Lutheran Church Cemetery in Lancaster. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions in Isabel's name may be made to Hospice & Community Care, hospiceandcommunitycare.org, the Alzheimer's Association, act.alz.org, or Luther Acres Benevolent Fund, luthercare.org/donate-now/
