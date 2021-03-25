Isaac Z. Martin, 84, of Ephrata, passed away on Tuesday, March 23, 2021, after a brief illness at WellSpan Ephrata Community Hospital.
He was born in Earl Township to the late Aaron A. and Hettie W. (Zimmerman) Martin and was the husband of the late Erma S. (Martin) Martin.
He was a member of Stauffer (Pike) Mennonite Church.
Isaac was a retired farmer and former employee of Stevens Feed Mills.
Isaac is survived by six children, Eugene, husband of Marie Martin, Lamar, husband of Lizzie Martin, Glenn, husband of Grace Martin, all of Ephrata, Clair, husband of Melva Martin, Rosene, wife of Gary Stauffer, both of Port Trevorton, Vernon, husband of Treva Martin of Bluford, IL; 38 grandchildren; 27 great-grandchildren and two siblings, David Z., husband of Eva H. Martin of New Holland, Alice Z. Snyder of Ephrata.
In addition to his wife and parents, he was preceded in death by a sister, Esther Z. Stauffer.
A viewing will be held on Friday, March 26, 2021 from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 PM at the late residence, 223 Hahnstown Road, Ephrata. Funeral services will be held on Saturday, March 27, 2021 at 12:00 PM from the late residence, with further services at 12:30 PM at the Stauffer (Pike) Mennonite Church, 2530 28th Division Highway, Ephrata. Interment will take place in the adjoining church cemetery.
Kindly omit flowers.
Arrangements by Stradling Funeral Homes, Inc., Akron/Ephrata.
