Isaac W. (Ike) Weaver, 72, passed away on Friday, August 2, 2019 at St. Anne's Retirement Community. Born in Lancaster, PA he was the son of the late Isaac W. and Betty Miller Weaver.
Following his graduation from Hempfield High School, Class of 1965, he served in the U.S. Army. He retired from PPL as a Line Manager in 2005 after 38 years of service.
Ike was an avid tennis player, traveled extensively, and lived life to the fullest enjoying his family and friends.
He is survived by a daughter, Michele L. wife of Brent W. Hougendobler, Columbia, PA, two grandchildren: Sophie B. and William J. Also surviving is a brother, Rev. Gary D. husband of Cindy M. Weaver, Camp Hill, sister, Sherry L. wife of Randy S. Gassert, Lititz and numerous nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by a sister, Nancy A. wife of Dave Kauffman, Lancaster, PA.
A private celebration of Ike's life will be held at the convenience of the family.
If desired, memorial contributions may be made in Ike's name to United Disabilities Services, 2270 Erin Court, Lancaster, PA 17601.
