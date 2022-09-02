Isaac R. Petersheim, 80, of East Earl, passed away on August 30, 2022 after a short stay at Fairmount Homes. Born in Salisbury Township, he was the son the late Benjamin U. and Rachel (Riehl) Petersheim. He was the loving husband of the late Huldah Marie (Graybill) Petersheim, with whom he married on September 9, 1977 and shared forty four loving years of marriage until the time of her passing on March 1, 2022.
Isaac was a member of Cambridge Mennonite Church, where he was a Deacon for many years. He was employed as a Carpenter for Fairmount Homes for twenty-three years and in his later years he worked for Weaver's Store in Leola and provided transportation for an Amish Auctioneer. He enjoyed traveling, doing woodworking in his workshop, reading, going on missions trips and gardening with his wife before her passing. He especially enjoyed traveling and visiting with his nieces and nephews, with whom he and his wife dearly life and had help provide care for him.
Isaac is survived by his brothers: Jonas "JP" R. widower of Anne B. Petershiem of New Holland and Gideon "Gid" R. husband of Fannie S. Petersheim of Narvon. Also surviving are nieces and nephews, Stephen husband of Missy Petersheim of Myerstown, Matthew husband of Cindy Petersheim of Townville, John Petersheim of Lebanon, Timothy Petersheim of Philadelphia, Lois wife of Michael Stoltzfus of Knox City, MO, Eunice Petersheim of Pensacola, FL, Dorcas Petersheim of Knox City, MO, Rosa wife of Dale Zimmerman of New Holland, Jay husband of Valerie Petersheim of Strasburg, Merlin husband of Angie Petersheim of Idaho, Amy Petersheim of Narvon, Randall husband of Cheremai Petersheim of Royersford and many great-nieces and nephews.
In addition to his parents and his wife, he was preceded in death by his brother: Amos Petersheim, sister-in-law: Anne B. Petersheim, great-nephew, Ryan Stoltzfus; great-great-nephew Jarrell Petersheim.
The family would like to thank the staff at Fairmount Homes for their wonderful care.
A funeral service will be held on Wednesday, September 7, 2022 at 10:30 AM at Cambridge Mennonite Church, 2906 Cambridge Road, Honey Brook, PA 19344. There will be a viewing held on Tuesday, September 6, 2022 from 6:00 PM to 8:00 PM at the church and also for one hour prior to the time of service on Wednesday. Interment will be held in Weaverland Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Cambridge Mennonite Church at the address above.
Groff High Funeral Home in New Holland is entrusted with the funeral arrangements.