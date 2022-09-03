Isaac R. Petersheim, 80, of East Earl, passed away on August 30, 2022, after a short stay at Fairmount Homes. Born in Salisbury Township, he was the son the late Benjamin U. and Rachel (Riehl) Petersheim. He was the devoted husband of the late Huldah Marie (Graybill) Petersheim, with whom he married on September 9, 1977, and shared forty-four loving years of marriage until the time of her passing on March 1, 2022.
Isaac was a member of Cambridge Mennonite Church, where he was a Deacon for many years.
He was a self-employed carpenter for most of his life before his employment at Fairmount Homes, where he worked in the maintenance department for 23 years. In his later years, he worked for Weaver's Store in Leola and enjoyed his time working as a driver for Amos Fisher from Penn Dutch Auction Service. He enjoyed spending time with family and friends, traveling, reading, going on mission trips, and gardening with his wife before her passing. The greatest legacy of the life of Ike and his late wife, Huldah, was their dedication to the Lord and the way they served and cared for others. They spent their lives caring for siblings, parents, and others in need. Although they never had children of their own, they maintained close connections with their nieces and nephews who loved them dearly.
Isaac is survived by his brothers: Jonas "JP" R. widower of Anne B. Petersheim of New Holland and Gideon "Gid" R. husband of Fannie S. Petersheim of Narvon. Also surviving are nieces and nephews, Stephen husband of Missy Petersheim of Myerstown, Matthew husband of Cindy Petersheim of Townville, John Petersheim of Lebanon, Timothy Petersheim of Philadelphia, Lois wife of Michael Stoltzfus of Knox City, MO, Eunice Petersheim of Pensacola, FL, Dorcas Petersheim of Knox City, MO, Rosa wife of Dale Zimmerman of New Holland, Jay Petersheim of Strasburg, Merlin husband of Angie Petersheim of Idaho, Amy Petersheim of Narvon, Randall husband of Cheremai Petersheim of Royersford and many great-nieces and nephews.
In addition to his parents and his wife, he was preceded in death by his sister: Anna Petersheim, brother: Amos Petersheim, sister-in-law: Fannie Petersheim (wife of Amos), sister-in-law Anne B. Petersheim (wife of Jonas), great-nephew, Ryan Stoltzfus; and great-great-nephew Jarrell Petersheim.
A funeral service will be held on Wednesday, September 7, 2022, at 10:30 AM at Cambridge Mennonite Church, 2906 Cambridge Road, Honey Brook PA 19344. There will be a viewing held on Tuesday, September 6, 2022, from 6:00 PM to 8:00 PM at the church and for one hour prior to the time of service on Wednesday. Interment will be held in Weaverland Anabaptist Faith Community Church Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Cambridge Mennonite Church at the address above.
Groff High Funeral Home in New Holland is entrusted with the funeral arrangements.