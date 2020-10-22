Isaac L. Fisher, age 88, of East Earl, PA, passed away at the Ephrata Hospital on Tuesday, October 20, 2020. He was the husband of Amanda Lantz Fisher with whom he celebrated 63 years of marriage with on February 19th. He was born in Ronks, son of the late Amos S. & Fannie D. Beiler Fisher.
He was a member of Twin Valley Bible Chapel of Narvon, where he served as Elder and went on many missions trips. He was a carpenter for 26 years working for Stoltzfus Enterprises. He enjoyed doing puzzles, gardening, being outdoors and was an avid Phillies fan. He was known for his sense of humor, generosity and his amazing presence to his extended family and friends. He had a beautiful mischievous quality and a huge heart.
Surviving besides his wife are 5 children: Elaine M. wife of Dennis Petroff of New Jersey, Chester L. husband of Susan Billings Fisher of California, Anna M. wife of James Smucker of Ohio, Calvin J. husband of Wanda King Fisher of Parkesburg, Beverly J. Fisher partner of Jay Garmin of New Mexico, 10 grandchildren, 1 great-grandchild, sister, Ruth wife of Abner King of Brush Valley. He was preceded in death by 7 siblings: Jonathan, Jacob, Amos, Andrew Fisher, Annie Beiler, Katie Blank and Mary Stoltzfus.
Funeral service will take place from the Twin Valley Bible Chapel, 105 Shirktown Road, Narvon, PA, on Saturday, October 24, 2020 at 11 a.m. with a viewing time from 10 a.m. until time of service. Pastor William Muller will be officiating. The service will be live streamed through the churches facebook page. All CDC guidelines will be observed including masks and social distancing. Interment will be private in the Weaverland Cemetery. shiveryfuneralhome.com
