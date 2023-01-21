Isaac John Petersheim, 28, beloved son, brother, and uncle, passed away from injuries from a trucking accident on January 19, 2023, one day before his birthday. He was born January 20, 1994 in Paradise. His passing is mourned by his father and mother Christian B. and Esther King Petersheim, sister and brother-in-law, Sarah and Abraham Howell, and two young nephews, Samuel and Joseph Howell.
Isaac had a good business mind, enjoyed being active and working hard. He loved truck driving and traveling cross country to the northern and southern states in his truck. He also worked as a certified arborist and part-time on his father's farm, Paradise Organics.
He enjoyed boating, snowboarding, spending time with close friends and family, even to cook delicious meals for his loved ones.
He is remembered by his generous heart and kind personality. He was gentle and sweet, especially caring towards children and people in difficult situations and would often lend a helping hand when he had the opportunity. He is loved and missed by all who knew him.
"For God so loved the world that He gave His only begotten Son, that whosoever believeth on Him should not perish but have everlasting life." John 3:16
Funeral services will be held on Monday January 23, 2023 at 1:30 PM at Maple Grove Mennonite Church, 549 Swan Road, Atglen, PA. A viewing will be held on Sunday, January 22 from 5:00-7:00 PM at Furman Home for Funerals, 59 West Main Street, Leola, PA Furman's Leola
