Isaac "Jack" Coffroad, 83, of Lancaster, passed away Tuesday, March 21, 2023, at the Lebanon VA Medical Center. Born in Lancaster, he was a son of the late Park and Elsie Coffroad.
Jack was a high school graduate and worked as a local truck driver, a Cadillac mechanic, a school bus driver, and an auctioneer. He was a family man who loved the beach, deep-sea fishing, and woodworking.
He leaves behind a son; 4 daughters; several grandchildren and great-grandchildren; and a sister, Ruthann and husband Richard Shoffe.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his loving wife, Emily Coffroad; and a son, Michael Coffroad.
A Life Celebration will be held Saturday, March 25, 2023, 11AM-2PM, at the Lancaster County Sportsman's Assoc., 573 Hilldale Road, Holtwood, PA.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made to the Wounded Warriors Project or to the Lancaster County Humane League.
Arrangements entrusted to the care of Central PA Cremation Society, Inc.