Isaac H. Zimmerman, Jr., 87, of 140 Linden Grove Road, New Holland, passed away at home on Saturday, November 20, 2021.
He was married 63 years to Fannie M. Leinbach Zimmerman. Born in Terre Hill, he was the son of the late Isaac B., Sr., and Hettie High Zimmerman.
Isaac was a retired farmer and a member of the New Holland Mennonite Church, Groffdale Conference.
Surviving besides his wife are 11 children, Naomi wife of Earl Burkholder of Shippensburg, Martha wife of Elvin Nolt of Owen, WI, Ion husband of Lydia Zimmerman of Penn Yan, NY, Esther wife of Christ Sensenig of Shippensburg, Ella wife of Harvey Sauder of Denver, Floyd husband of Emma Zimmerman of Shiloh, OH, Paul husband of Arlene Zimmerman of Plattville, WI, John Isaac husband of Minerva Zimmerman of New Enterprise, Wayne husband of Marian Zimmerman of Boyd, WI, Mabel wife of Leon Stauffer of New Holland, Verna wife of Lloyd Ray Martin of Altz Vista, IA; a son-in-law Amos Zimmerman of Rushville, NY; 93 grandchildren, 118 great grandchildren; three brothers, Aaron husband of Edna Zimmerman of New Holland, Lloyd husband of Annetta Zimmerman of Terre Hill, and Paul husband of Mabel Zimmerman of East Earl; and three sisters, Anna Martin of Shippensburg, Vera Newswanger of East Earl, and Miriam Zimmerman of Versailles, MO. He was preceded in death by a son, Harold, a daughter, Lucy, three stillborn grandchildren, two brothers, Harold and Christian, and five sisters, Elva, Mary, Esther, Mabel and Verna.
A Funeral Service will be held at the New Holland Mennonite Church on Saturday at 9:30 AM with Bishop Titus Martin officiating. Interment in the adjoining church cemetery. Viewing will be held at the late home on Friday from 2-4 PM and 6-8 PM. Kindly omit flowers. Arrangements by the Groff High Funeral Home, New Holland, PA.
