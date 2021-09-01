Isaac H. Weaver, 71, of 923 Martin Church Rd., New Holland, died unexpectedly on Tuesday, August 31, 2021, at WellSpan Ephrata Community Hospital. His wife, Lizzie F. (Wenger) Weaver survives.
Born in Brecknock Twp., he was the son of the late Amos Z. and Lena N. (Hoover) Weaver.
He was a member of Muddy Creek Mennonite Church, Groffdale Conference.
Isaac learned the cabinetry trade at Rutt's Kitchens, and then founded and owned Weaver's Wood Working for many years.
In addition to his wife, he is survived by five sons: Jason W. husband of Linda W. (Martin) Weaver, East Earl, Leon W. husband of Brenda M. (Martin) Weaver, New Holland, Aaron W. husband of Ella Joyce (Zimmerman) Weaver, Owen, WI, Allen W. and John Isaac W., both at home, six daughters: Arlene W. wife of Elmer H. Zimmerman, Kutztown, Mabel W. wife of Mervin B. Stauffer, Mifflinburg, Annetta W. wife of James N. Horning, Owen, WI, Elizabeth W. wife of Michael Lee Ringler, East Earl, Esther W., at home, Minerva W. wife of Mark M. Zimmerman, Denver, 38 grandchildren, three great-grandchildren a brother Joseph H. husband of Frances (Zimmerman) Weaver, Denver and a sister, Anna H. Burkholder Hurst, wife of the late Benjamin M. Burkholder and the late Amos S. Hurst, New Holland.
He was preceded in death by two infant grandchildren.
His funeral will be held on Saturday, September 4, 2021, at 9:30 a.m. at Muddy Creek Mennonite Church with Bishop Leon Zimmerman officiating. Interment in the adjoining church cemetery. Viewings will be held at his late home on Friday from 2 – 4 p.m. and 6 – 8 p.m. Kindly omit flowers. The Eckenroth Home for Funerals, Terre Hill is in charge of arrangements.
