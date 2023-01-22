Isaac G. Geib

Isaac G. "Ike" Geib, 90, of Manheim, PA, died Saturday, January 14, 2023 at Pleasant View Retirement Community. Born in Manheim, he lived and farmed in the Manheim area his entire life. He also worked at Grant Hellman agricultural photography of Lititz.
He attended the original Doe Run Elementary and Manheim Central Schools. Ike was the son of the late Hershey and Erma Gingrich Geib. He was the husband of Mary Ellen Hess Geib for 69 years. He was the father of four children: Perry L. Geib, Randy S., husband of Diane Geib, the late Sharon L., wife of David Shelly, and Dora, wife of David Forry, all of the Manheim area. He is also survived by two grandsons, Brandon and Carson Geib. He was preceded in death by two sisters, Mary Ann Creter and Orpha Strausbaugh.
Ike was a member of Lititz Church of the Brethren since 1956. He served on various church committees, including disaster relief, and was president of the Friendship Sunday school class.
He was a member of the Pennsylvania Farm Organization at the county, state and national level and the National Farmers Union. He served the Lancaster County Farm Bureau in many ways including board of directors, the committee to go on legislative tours to Harrisburg and Washington, chairman of farm tour committee, and natural resources and nutrient management committee. He enjoyed organizing tours of many Lancaster County farms for 10 years.
He was an avid outdoorsman and enjoyed hunting in Pennsylvania and Colorado. He was a member of the NRA, the Rocky Mountain Elk Foundation and the National Wild Turkey Federation.
A private service will be held for his family. If desired, memorial contributions may be made to Hospice and Community Care or Lititz Church of the Brethren. To express a condolence with the family, visit www.simplefuneralspa.com.
