Isaac E. "Ike" Hostetter, 88, of Kirkwood, entered into rest on Thursday, December 12, 2019 at Lancaster General Hospital. Born in Gap, he was the son of the late I. Eby and Ruth (Martin) Hostetter. He was married to the late Elizabeth M. (Doutrich) Hostetter for 58 years.
Ike was a lifelong farmer and an active member of Mechanic Grove Mennonite Church, where he served as a deacon. He had also attended Oak Shade Mennonite Church. Ike volunteered for the Solanco Fair Assoc. and was active with the M.C.C. meat canning in Kirkwood. In later years, he drove for Pine View Trucking. Ike loved spending time with his family, especially his grandchildren.
Ike is survived by 7 children: Joanne, wife of Dan Dietzel; Linda, wife of Don Ibach; Sally, wife of Victor Girafalco; Judy, wife of John Lentz; Karen, wife of Edwin Miller, Jr.; Kim, wife of Mark Weber; and Brad Hostetter. Also surviving are 14 grandchildren and 27 great-grandchildren; 3 sisters and 7 brothers. In addition to his wife, Ike was preceded in death by a sister.
A memorial service will take place at Mechanic Grove Church of the Brethren, 1392 Robert Fulton Hwy., Quarryville on Thursday, December 19, 2019 at 11:30 a.m., where there will be a greeting time from 10:30-11:30 a.m. The family will also receive friends on Wednesday evening from 6-8 p.m. at Mechanic Grove Mennonite Church, 735 Church Rd., Quarryville. Traditional interment will be private in the Mechanic Grove Mennonite Cemetery. Kindly omit flowers. Memorial contributions may be made at mcc.org to aid meat canning efforts globally. Online guestbook at;
