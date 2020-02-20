Isaac "Bud" Harlan Miller, 82, of Columbia passed away on February 18th, 2020. He was born in Lost River, WV to the late Hazel Miller and had lived in the area for many years. Bud worked in farming and printing which he retired from. He then worked at the Turkey Hill Dairy until his final retirement. Bud was a Scout Master for many years of Pack 151. He enjoyed public sales and loved all animals
Bud leaves behind his wife of 28 years, Kay Breon Miller of Columbia; his children, Kim, wife of the late Jeffry Heindel of Columbia, Jim Miller of Lakeland, FL, Jeff Miller of Columbia, Don, husband of Angie Miller of Washington Boro, Melissa, wife of Bobby Gillenwater of Washington Boro; four step children; eight grandchildren and eight great-grandchildren.
Services for Bud will be held at 12:00 p.m. on Saturday, February 22nd, 2020 at Washington Boro United Methodist church, 1964 Water St., Washington Boro, PA 17582. The family will receive friends for visitation beginning at 11:00 a.m. until service time. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to Columbia Animal Shelter, 265 S. 10th St., Columbia, PA 17512. Arrangements by the Clyde W. Kraft Funeral Home, Inc. Columbia/Landisville.
A living tribute »