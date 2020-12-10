Isaac A. Beiler, 86, of 5272 Peters Rd., Kinzers, passed away Tuesday, December 8, 2020 at his home. Born in Kinzers, he was the son of the late Josiah L. and Lydia Smoker Beiler. He was the husband of Lavina Beiler Beiler for 65 years. A market stand holder, he was a member of the Old Order Amish Church.
Surviving in addition to his wife are: 5 children, Anna married to Abram King, Kinzers, Naomi Beiler, New Holland, Sadie married to John Ebersol, Kinzers, Linda married to Levi Stoltzfus, Manheim, Vernon married Martha Beiler, New Holland; son-in-law, Leon married to Nancy Lapp, Kinzers; 29 grandchildren; 73 great-grandchildren; 2 great-great-grandchildren; a brother, Josiah married to Naomi Beiler, Paradise.
He was preceded in death by: a daughter, Mary Jane Lapp, son-in-law, Andrew Beiler; granddaughter, Wilma Ebersol; great-granddaughter, Kristin Flaud; siblings, Hannah King, Elmer Beiler, Miriam King, Annie Beiler, 4 infant siblings.
Funeral services will be private with interment in Spring Garden Cemetery. Furman's – Leola
