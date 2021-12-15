Irwin W. Nolt, 90, of Ephrata, passed away Monday, December 13, 2021, at WellSpan Ephrata Community Hospital. His wife of 68 years, Esther (High) Nolt, survives. Born in New Holland, he was the son of the late Menno Wenger and Lizzie H. (Weaver) Nolt.
Through the years he was a farmer, school bus driver and employed at Sperry NH (CNH). Together with his brother, he owned Nolt’s Auto Parts, where he continued to work until recently. He was a member of Springville Mennonite Church.
In addition to his wife, he is survived by two daughters: Marilyn (Leland) Martin, East Earl, Mary (Ray) Zimmerman, Denver, seven grandchildren, 21 great grandchildren and two brothers: Henry (Mary) Nolt, Lititz, and John Nolt, Lebanon.
He was preceded in death by four siblings: Alvin Nolt, Menno Nolt, Jr., Alma Sensenig, and Lizzie Mae Nolt.
The family wishes to thank the staff at Fairmount Homes & WellSpan Ephrata Community Hospital for their care of Irwin.
His funeral will be held on Saturday, December 18, 2021, at 2:30 p.m. at Springville Mennonite Church with Bishop Melvin Martin, Wilmer Martin, Walter Zimmerman, and Walter Martin officiating. Interment will be in the adjoining church cemetery. A viewing will be held on Friday from 5 – 8 p.m. at Fairmount Homes Farm Crest Chapel. Kindly omit flowers. The Groff-High Funeral Home, New Holland is in charge of arrangements.
