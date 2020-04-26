Irwin Stauffer Widders, 94, of Landis Homes and formerly of Strasburg, went home to be with the Lord on Friday, April 24, 2020. Born in Lititz, he was the son of the late Reuben and Bertha (Stauffer) Widders. He was the loving husband of the late Ruth A. Widders for 65 years at the time of her passing in 2014.
Irwin was a dedicated businessman and produce farmer. He and Ruth were beloved by those who purchased fresh fruit and vegetables each week from the "Widders Produce" stand in the Lancaster Central and Southern Markets. In 1975, they were voted "Favorite Market Stand" by their customers. Upon retirement, Irwin worked part-time for Ranck's Plumbing, Heating and Air Conditioning. Both Irwin and Ruth were faithful, lifelong members of Strasburg Mennonite Church. Many will remember Irwin for his strong work ethic, joy of sharing jokes with grandchildren and customers, and his passion for deer hunting each fall.
Irwin is survived by three children: Dr. Irvin E. Widders, husband of Romelia of Lancaster; Rose, wife of Robert Meck of Strasburg; and Marilyn, wife of Jay Denlinger of Lancaster; 10 grandchildren; and 30 great-grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his four sisters: Edith Boll, Verna Noll, Mabel Neff, Kathryn Harnish, brother Isaac Widders, and a great-grandson.
Private family services will take place followed by a traditional interment in the Strasburg Mennonite Cemetery with Pastor John Meck officiating.
A living tribute »