Irwin S. Martin

Irwin S. (J.R.) Martin, 58, of Mt. Pleasant Mills, went to be with his Lord and Savior surrounded by his loving family on Wednesday, April 19, 2023, at Geisinger Medical Center in Danville.
Irwin was a self-employed farmer, a profession he greatly enjoyed. He was an active member of Grace Covenant Community Church.
His hobbies included a passion for hunting and playing cards. He was known for his sense of humor. Irwin's greatest enjoyment was spending precious time with his family, especially his two grandchildren.
Irwin is survived by his wife, Esther (Horst); his parents, Irwin and Dorothy Martin; children, Mechelle (Jeremy) Horning, Andrew (Cassandra) Martin, Wendy Martin, and Tricia Martin; grandchildren, Mandy and Nathan Horning; brother-in-law, David (Waneta) Good of Myerstown; and siblings, Janet (Raymond) Hoover of Newville, Eugene (Ella) Martin of Manheim, Nancy Zimmerman of Denver, Sandra (Dwayne) Nolt of Myerstown, Bob Martin of Beaver Springs, and Merv (Arlene) Martin of Middleburg.
He is preceded in passing by his sister, Sylvia Good; brother-in-law, Earl Zimmerman; and sister-in-law, Lynell Martin.
A viewing will be held on Tuesday, April 25, from 3-5 p.m. and 6-8 p.m., and on Wednesday, April 26, from 9:00 a.m. until the time of the funeral service at 11:00 a.m. at Grace Covenant Church, 99 Café Lane, Middleburg, PA 17842.
Interment will immediately follow in Fairview Cemetery, Mt. Pleasant Mills.
Memorial contributions in loving memory of Irwin may be forwarded to Grace Covenant Church.
The arrangements have been entrusted to the George P. Garman Funeral Homes, Inc., 9366 Route 35, Mt. Pleasant Mills, PA 17853.
