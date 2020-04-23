Irwin M. Weaver, 91, of Ephrata, passed away on Tuesday, April 21, 2020, at Keystone Villa.
He was born in Ephrata to the late Luke and Anna (Martin) Weaver and was the husband of Esther E. (Martin) Weaver with who would have celebrated 70 years of marriage on June 3rd.
He was presently a member at Martindale Mennonite Church. In previous years he served as Deacon at Landis Valley Mennonite Church, was a Youth Leader and also taught Sunday school for many years.
Irwin was a farmer. He was also a mechanic for Chas Weaver Masonry and after retirement he worked for Ephrata ReUzit. He enjoyed tinkering and fixing things.
In addition to his wife, Irwin is survived by 3 children: Lamar, husband of Edith Weaver of Ephrata, Dennis, husband of Joann Weaver of Mansfield, Joy, wife of Marlin Hershey of LaPorte City, IA; 10 grandchildren; 23 great-grandchildren; 2 brothers, Luke, husband of Arlene Weaver of Ephrata, Lloyd, husband of Naomi Weaver of Farmersville; and 3 sisters, Thelma, wife of Nelson Hershey of Mountville, Edith, wife of Paul Gehman of Ephrata, Rosene, wife of Leonard Martin of Red Run.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a son, Nelson Weaver; 3 brothers, Raymond, Charles, and Emory and 2 sisters, Pearl and Miriam.
The family would like to extend a special thanks to Hospice and Community Care and the staff at Keystone Villa for the care that they gave to Irwin in the last few months.
Services will be private at the convenience of the family. Interment will take place in the Landis Valley Mennonite Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions in Irwin's memory may be made to Hospice & Community Care, P. O. Box 4125, Lancaster, PA, 17604.
Arrangements by Stradling Funeral Homes, Inc., Akron/Ephrata. Online condolences can be given at stradlingfuneralhome.com.
A living tribute »