Irwin D. Moss, 87, of Boca Raton, FL and formerly of Lancaster, passed peacefully at his residence on Sunday, December 1, 2019.
He was the loving husband of the late Iris Moss, who passed away in 2016 after sharing 57 cherished years of marriage. Born in Coatesville, PA, he was the son of the late Morris and Esther Moss.
Irwin was a very successful businessman, being the owner of ABC Beverage Sales in Lancaster for over 35 years. Irwin was a member of Congregation Shaari Shomayim.
Irwin graduated from Manheim Township High School, class of 1949. A U.S. Army veteran, Irwin proudly served during the Korean War as a Cpl. with the 31st Infantry Regiment in Korea. He was an avid history buff and enjoyed reading and watching war movies. He enjoyed the beach, walking, and swimming.
His greatest joy was his grandchildren, who affectionately referred to him as "Young Pops". He loved celebrating their accomplishments and spending time with them.
Irwin is survived by his daughters: Margie married to Scott Cramer of Dresher, PA, Joni married to Frank Sinz of Conestoga, Lisa married to Mark Crowe of Lititz, and Ellen married to William Kepler of Lititz; his 6 grandchildren: Adam and Zach Sinz, Lindsay (Crowe) Smith and Matthew Crowe, and Paige and Alex Kepler, and his great-grandson, Hudson Smith. He was preceded in death by his sister, Carolyn Machles.
Friends will be received by the family on Friday December 6, 2019 from 10:30AM-11AM at the Charles F. Snyder, Jr. Funeral Home & Crematory, 3110 Lititz Pike, Lititz, PA with the Funeral Service to follow at 11AM. Interment will be private.
In lieu of flowers, please make contributions in Irwin's memory to the American Heart Assn., 610 Community Way, Lancaster, PA 17603. To send a condolence to the family, please visit: SnyderFuneralHome.com
