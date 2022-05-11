Irving T. Hughes, age 81 of Christiana, passed away on Monday, May 9, 2022. He was the husband of the late Grace Johnson Hughes who passed away in 2010. Born in Bridgeton, NJ, he was the son of the late Robert and Doris Hughes. In his free time, Irving loved to tinker on anything mechanical and listen to his music.
Surviving are 5 children: Irving, husband of Kimberly Barrage Hughes of Fredericksburg, PA, Tony, husband of Kelly Hunter Hughes of State College, Richard, husband of Terri Johnson Hughes of Allentown, Robert, husband of Jen Paulson Hughes of Christiana, and Brenda Garcia of York, 20 grandchildren, 8 great grandchildren, and 6 siblings: Robert of DE, Emily of NJ, Mary of NJ, Earnesteen "Tina" of FL, Rita of FL, and Wanda of DE. He was preceded in death by his daughter, Marie, brother, Tony, and half sister, Doris.
A memorial service will take place at Shivery Funeral Home, 111 Elizabeth Street, Christiana, on Saturday, May 21st at 3 p.m. Pastor John Damon will be officiating. "Jesus and God love you. I love you. God bless and take care of yourself." shiveryfuneralhome.com
