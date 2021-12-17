Irvin Z. Seibel, 80, of Paradise, passed away on Wednesday, December 15, 2021 at his daughter’s home. He was married 58 years to Elva Mae Nolt Seibel. Born in Reinholds, he was the son of the late Warren I. and Kathryn Zimmerman Seibel.
Irvin had been a farmer for many years. After farming he enjoyed driving for the Amish, working at Manheim Auto Auction and driving for Jonestown Drive Away Trucking where he retired from in 2013.
He was a member of the Pequea Mennonite Church, Weaverland Conference.
Surviving besides his wife are five children, Stanley husband of Rachel Seibel of Mississippi, Louanne wife of Lamar Martin on Ephrata, Latecia Seibel of Paradise, Dawn Seibel of Paradise, and Angela wife of Brant Hershey of Willow Street; 10 grandchildren, four great-grandchildren; three sisters, Miriam wife of Melvin Nolt of New Holland, Clara wife of James Lee Newswanger of Clay, and Kathryn wife of Donald Groff of Rothsville; three brothers, David husband of Mary Jane Seibel of Stevens, Warren, Jr. husband of Mabel Seibel of Stevens and Jason Seibel.
The family wishes to thank Hospice and Community Care for the excellent care they provided to Irvin during the last two weeks of his life.
A Funeral Service will be held on Monday, December 20, at 10:00 A.M. at Pequea Mennonite Church, 4107 Red Well Drive, Gordonville, PA with Bishop Curvin Zimmerman officiating. Interment in the adjoining church cemetery. A Viewing will be held at the Farmcrest Chapel at Fairmount Homes, 1100 Farmcrest Drive, Ephrata, PA on Sunday from 5:00 to 8:00 PM.
Kindly omit flowers. Arrangements by the Groff High Funeral Home, New Holland, PA.
