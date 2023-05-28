Irvin E. Ditzler, 93, of East Petersburg, passed away peacefully surrounded by his loving family at Mennonite Home Communities, on Tuesday, May 23, 2023. Born in Lititz, he was the son of the late Jacob and Edna (Young) Ditzler. He was the devoted husband for over 50 years to the late Nancy J. (Lehn) Ditzler, until her passing March 1, 2003.
He started school in a one-room schoolhouse, which he attended until a new school was built in Brunnerville in 1936. As was tradition at the time, he withdrew from school to help his family working on a neighbor's farm. Years later he went on to work for his future father-in-law at Queen Motors in Lancaster.
He enlisted in the US Army in January of 1952, and would honorably serve his country until January of 1954. During his time, he was awarded the Korean Service Medal with 3 campaign bronze stars. Upon his discharge, he went back to working for his father-in-law at the Covered Wagon Trailer Sales. From there he owned Irv's Mobile Home Service, and later was employed at McMinn's Asphalt, and Denlinger Paving.
He loved traveling, taking countless trips to Florida, and enjoyed taking cruises. He and Nancy were especially fond of the memories they shared during a cross-country trip in their motorhome. He enjoyed fishing, hunting, bird watching, Turkey Hill peanut butter ripple ice cream, jig saw puzzles, the daily word search in the local paper, and playing solitaire and bowling on his IPad. He enjoyed attending local festivals including the Lititz Craft Show and the National Apple Harvest Festival in Biglerville.
Those who knew Irvin knew he was a jokester; he found great joy in making people laugh with his great sense of humor. Many will remember him for his trips through East Petersburg on his scooter talking with neighbors. Though his time at Mennonite Home was short, he was quite the social butterfly and made many friends. He appreciated the staff and friendships he acquired through Mennonite Home.
Christmastime was Irvin's most treasured time of year. Annually he would grow out his bushy, white, beard and wear his red Santa Hat to transform into Santa Claus. For many years he dedicated countless hours as St. Nick to Rebmans, Weis Market, and local schools. Many will remember his appearances at the tree lighting ceremony at the Fulton Bank in East Petersburg, arriving on the lit-up firetruck.
His greatest joy was his family, whom he adored and shared many memories with. He will be sorely missed by his daughters, Cindy, wife of David Dietrich of East Petersburg, Debbie, wife of Chuck Rittenhouse of East Petersburg, and Vickie, wife of Bill Crockett of Manheim; grandchildren, Mike Dietrich (Melanie), Tracy Strowger (Miles), Nicole Herr (Andrew Tuscan), Michelle Daniels (Jason), Heather Rollman (Keith), Danielle Dechert (Ronald) and Callie Crockett; and great grandchildren, Wyatt, Zachary, Jake, Lizzy, Autumn, Logan, and Bridget. He was preceded in death by his siblings, Leon Ditzler, Evelyn Boyer, Arthur Ditzler, Jacob Ditzler, Erle Ditzler, Ethel Miller, Dorothy Sipe, Esther Weidler, Gladys Gibble, Harold Ditzler, and Doris Mowrer.
In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to the American Heart Association, heart.org.
The family would like to extend their sincere gratitude to the staff of Mennonite Home for their compassion and care during Irvin's stay.
