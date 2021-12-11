Irvin Dennis “Denny” Frank, 80, passed away on December 6, 2021 in Renton, Washington. Denny was born at home in West Donegal Township. He was a graduate of Manheim Central High School in 1959.
Denny was a veteran and served in the U.S. Air Force from 1959 until 1962. In 1965, he decided to visit a cousin in Seattle, Washington and that was when he fell in love with the Northwest. Denny got a job with The Boeing Company working on wing assembly. He retired from Boeing when he was 65. While in the service he acquired a love of classical music and opera. Denny’s collection was extensive and cataloged with much detail.
Denny is survived by his brothers: John Robert Frank of Robesonia and Charles P. Frank and his wife Tammy of Manheim. He is also survived by his sister-in-law, Beverly Frank the wife of Barry L. Frank. He was preceded in death by his parents, Irvin W. Frank and Roberta C. Ziegler Frank, his sister, Marilyn J. Fasnacht, his brother-in-law, Harold S. Fasnacht and his brother, Barry L. Frank.
Our family will miss his intelligence, kindness, and thoughtfulness. He had a gentle soul and will be greatly missed.
Services are private and at the convenience of the family.
