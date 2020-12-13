Irvin Albert Lichty, Jr.

Irvin A. Lichty, Jr., 73, of East Petersburg passed away at Lancaster General Hospital on Saturday, December 5, 2020. Born in Lancaster, Irvin was the son of the late Irvin A. Sr. and Marie A. (Messina) Lichty. Irvin graduated from Lancaster Catholic High School in 1965. Following high school, Irvin accepted a position with Intel Printing where he worked in the Preparation Department until his retirement in 2013.
A proud United States Air Force veteran, Irvin honorably served his country during the Vietnam War era. It was during this time that he met his beloved wife, Gily Guerrero. They got married in Panamá on March 1, 1969 and would go on to spend 52 wonderful years together.
Through the years, Irvin and Gily enjoyed vacationing on many of the islands in the Caribbean and Central America, especially Panamá. Irvin loved sailing and was regarded as an avid cook. He had a love for animals and a passion for sports. Most notably, Irvin was a family man and cherished time spent with his family.
To cherish his memory, Irvin leaves his wife: Gily Lichty; a son: Sean Lichty; two grandchildren: Isabella and Camden Lichty; a brother: Chris Lichty husband of Dana; a sister: Lynn Evans; and two nephews: Joseph Lichty husband of Melissa and Stephen Lichty.
Family and friends will be received on Tuesday, December 15, 2020 from 10-11AM at the Charles F. Snyder, Jr. Funeral Home and Crematory, 3110 Lititz Pike, Lititz, PA 17543. A service to commemorate the life of Irvin will immediately follow at 11AM with Pastor Mark Thiboldeaux officiating. Interment will be at St. Joseph's New Catholic Cemetery following his service. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Humane League of Lancaster County, 2195 Lincoln Highway East, Lancaster, PA 17602.
To send an online condolence, please visit SnyderFuneralHome.com