Irma Elizabeth (Benner) Halstead, 92, Columbia, formerly of Mount Joy, passed away on Friday, August 27, 2021. Born in Lancaster on December 15, 1928, she was the daughter of the late Theodore F. and Irma E. (Carr) Benner. She was preceded in death by two brothers, Theodore, Jr. and Sheridan Benner. She was the wife of the late Joseph W. Halstead who preceded her in death in 1989.
Surviving are her daughter, Deborah, wife of Kenneth Sherr, Brownstown, and son, Mark of Ephrata; 6 grandchildren, Corrine, Jaimee, Michael, Michelle, Shaun, Erica; 9 great-grandchildren; 11 nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by 2 sons, Jeffrey and Scott; and 1 grandson, Justin.
Irma was a member of Chiques U.M. Church of Mount Joy, and graduated from J.P. McCaskey High School in 1946. She was employed as a secretary by Raub Supply Co. and then General Cigar Co., Lancaster, prior to moving to Mount Joy in 1957. Her career turned to retail where she was manager of the Mount Joy Rea & Derick Hi-Lo Store until it closed in 1985. She was then employed by Peoples Drug Store in Elizabethtown, and ended her career with Sloan's Pharmacy, at both the Elizabethtown and Mount Joy stores, retiring at age 75.
Irma (with an "I" as she always reminded people) loved music, especially the Big Band Era, and loved to dance and was known to be a great Jitter Bug dancer back in the day. She was a good bowler and was in ladies' leagues as well as couples' leagues with her husband. She loved to play cards, especially pinochle, and like her mother, was pretty good as well, and was in many diverse card clubs throughout her life. She had fun times on many bus trips with her friends from Mount Joy and annual get togethers with her high school classmates from McCaskey. She loved to play games of any kind, indoors or out, but especially board & card games with her grandchildren and great-grandchildren. She loved all kind of animals, but especially cats & dogs and had many pets throughout her life, mostly because her kids brought them home and she couldn't say no. She enjoyed going to the shore, especially the vacation weeks with her son-in-law, daughter and grandchildren. She loved long Sunday afternoon car rides along the river, and always stopping for ice cream. Irma, loving known as Gram/Grammy, mostly loved spending time with all of her family no matter what the occasion.
Due to COVID concerns, a memorial service will be held outside, under tent, at the Mount Joy Cemetery, 275 Terrace Road on Saturday, September 18, 2021 at 12 noon. Masks are requested please. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions in Irma's name to the PA SPCA/Lancaster Center, 848 S. Prince St., Lancaster, PA; 17603 or the Humane League of Lancaster County, 2195 Lincoln Hwy. East, Lancaster, PA 17602, would be very thoughtful. To send an online condolence, please visit www.sheetzfuneralhome.com