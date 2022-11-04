Iris M. Lowe, 71, of Ephrata, PA, passed away on Tues., Nov. 1, 2022.
Iris was born on Dec. 13, 1950. She was preceded in death by her parents Herman & Helene Sweigart, husband H.B. Lowe, daughter Romina McEllhenney, and brother Bradley Sweigart.
She was loved by everyone she met. A woman with a beautiful soul and a huge heart.
She went to Twin Valley High School. Her jobs included HAPP, The Lancaster Host Resort, The Shopping News, and the latest was Michelle's Hallmark in Ephrata.
Iris loved her animals, gardening, watching Turner Classic Movies, and doing crossword puzzles to keep her mind active. She also loved watching the Ephrata parade and her favorite holiday was Christmas.
Surviving in addition to her son Thomas R. Harrison, Jr. is her son-in-law Scott McEllhenney, 3 grandchildren: Vincent McEllhenney, Damien and Sasha Harrison, a 1st cousin Michelle Weinhold and a 2nd cousin Nicole Weinhold who shared the same birthday.
Friends will be received from 10-11 a.m. and funeral services will begin at 11 a.m. on Tues. Nov. 8, 2022 at Paul L. Gravenor Home For Funerals, 100 W. Main St. Ephrata, PA 17522. Committal services will follow at Indiantown Gap National Cemetery at 1 p.m.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Humane League of Lanc. Co.
To offer condolences, visit gravenorhomeforfunerals.com