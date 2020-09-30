Iris E. Rodriguez Hazel, age 62 of Lancaster, passed away at her home on September 23, 2020. Iris had been a receptionist for VisionCorps. She is survived by her son Mark S. Hazel, her sisters Gladys and Evelina Rodriguez, her niece Gladys Morales, nephews Fernando and Daniel Sanchez, 2 grandnieces and 5 grandnephews.
Friends and relatives are invited to a visitation on Friday, October 2, 2020 from 5 until the Memorial Service at 6 p.m. at DeBord Snyder Funeral Home and Crematory, 141 E. Orange St., Lancaster, PA 17602. (717) 394-4097
