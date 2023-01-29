Irene (Sauder) Hoover Martin, 95, of Akron, passed away on Monday, January 23, 2023, at WellSpan Ephrata Community Hospital.
She was born in East Earl to the late Ervie and Alice (Sensenig) Sauder and was the wife of the late Elmer H. Martin.
Irene was a member of Washington Avenue Bible Church. She enjoyed spending time with her family, as well as her church family and her many friends at the Lititz Senior Center. She loved completing jigsaw puzzles, word search books and baking.
Irene is survived by four children, Kenneth, companion of Kathy Trump of Hamburg, Elmer Jr., husband of Dianne (Zimmerman) Martin of Leesport, Wilmer, husband of Vickie L. (Cummings) Hoover of Leola, Donna, wife of Stephen Weiss of Oley; eight grandchildren; 12 great-grandchildren; three great-great-grandchildren; a brother, Arthur, husband of Elaine Sauder of Ephrata; a sister, Anna, wife of the late Norman Wenger of Ephrata.
In addition to her husband and parents, she was preceded in death by her first husband, Clarence Hoover; three brothers, Raymond, Paul and Lester Sauder, and two sisters, Esther Rutt and Alice Sauder.
A viewing will be held on Thursday, February 2, 2023, from 6 to 8 PM, at Stradling Funeral Home, 30 N. Ninth Street, Akron. An additional viewing will be held on Friday, February 3, 2023, from 10 to 11 AM, at Washington Avenue Bible Church, 149 Washington Avenue, Ephrata, followed by funeral services at 11:00 AM, with Pastor Jay Quirk officiating. Interment will take place in the Indiantown Mennonite Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions in Irene's memory may be made to Washington Avenue Bible Church, 149 Washington Avenue, Ephrata, PA 17522.
Arrangements by Stradling Funeral Homes, Inc., Akron/Ephrata.