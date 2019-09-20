Irene S. Zimmerman, 84, of 433 S. Kinzer Ave., New Holland, formerly of Akron, died Thursday, September 19, 2019 at Garden Spot Village. Her husband, G. Harold Zimmerman, survives. They would have observed their 64th wedding anniversary on October 1st.
Born in Hinkletown, she was the daughter of the late Daniel and Sophie (Strauss) Frankhouser. Irene was a sewing machine operator at Moyer's Sewing Factory.
She was a member of Weaverland Anabaptist Faith Community where she had served as a Sunday school class shepherd. Along with her husband, she volunteered with the PA Relief Sale for 40 years. Her legacy is one of caring and giving to her family, church, and local community.
Surviving in addition to her husband are three children:Cynthia married to Camille Rouvre, Akron, Nelson married to Elaine Zimmerman, Denver, Brenda married to Kevin Murphy, Ephrata, a daughter-in-law Ruth S. Zimmerman, Ephrata, eight grandchildren and 10 great-grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by a son, Reynold "Ren" Zimmerman and three siblings: Fay Martin, Vernon Frankhouser, and Glenn Frankhouser.
The family wishes to express their thanks to the skilled nursing staff at Garden Spot Village and Hospice & Community Care for their dedicated, compassionate care of Irene.
Her funeral will be held on Monday, September 23, 2019 at 10 a.m. at Weaverland Anabaptist Faith Community, 210 Weaverland Valley Rd., East Earl. A viewing will be held at Garden Spot Village Chapel, 433 S. Kinzer Ave., New Holland on Sunday from 2–4 p.m. and at the church on Monday from 9–10 a.m.
Kindly omit flowers. If desired, memorials may be sent to Garden Spot Village Benevolent Fund, address above. The Groff-High Funeral Home, New Holland is in charge of arrangements. Online condolences may be posted at www.groffeckenroth.com.