Irene S. Zimmerman, 83, of Lititz, left her loving family to be present with her Lord on September 30, 2019.
She was the wife of Harry R. Zimmerman. She was born in Ephrata, PA and was the daughter of the late John N. and Phoebe S. Sensenig Wenger.
Irene was an outstanding wife and mother and enjoyed the family closeness. She was born with music in her and she used to tell of how she sat on her dad's lap while he played the mouth organ. She taught herself how to play the mouth organ and guitar together, and then she'd pick up something else and learn to play that. She taught her husband, Harry, to play the guitar as well as her children. This is how the Zimmerman Family Bluegrass Gospel Group got started.
Irene loved her Lord and he was truly alive in her! She attended Hosanna! A Fellowship of Christians of Lititz. She had taught Sunday School in her younger years.
In addition to her husband, she is survived by her children: Donna wife of Donald Shaak of Brickerville, and James husband of Suszanne Henderson Zimmerman of Lititz, her 5 grandchildren and 5 great-grandchildren, her 4 sisters, and 5 brothers. She was preceded in death by her daughter, Diane Joan Zimmerman, a great-grandchild, and a brother and a sister.
Friends will be received on Saturday, October 5, 2019 from 9am at Hosanna! A Fellowship of Christians, 29 Green Acre Rd., Lititz, PA, with the Celebration of Life Service to follow at 10:15am. In lieu of flowers, please make contributions in Irene's memory to Hospice & Community Care, 685 Good Drive, Box 4125, Lancaster, PA 17604-4125. To send a condolence, please visit SnyderFuneralHome.com