Irene S. Weber, 89, of Ephrata, formerly of Denver, passed away on December 24, 2020, at Fairmount Homes.
Born in Lancaster County, Irene was the daughter of the late Moses and Malinda (Stoltzfus) Stoltzfus and the wife of the late Lewis E. Weber with whom she shared 40 years of marriage prior to his death on December 23, 1994.
She was a member of Blainsport Mennonite Church. She enjoyed serving as pastor's wife, church historian, and secretary for many years. She enjoyed gardening and quilting. After the passing of her husband, she was employed part-time by Weaver Markets Inc.
Surviving are six children: Lester, husband of Naomi (Hess) Weber, Lititz; Dale and Brian, both of Reinholds; Fern, wife of Dean Swartley, Mercersburg; Merle, husband of Carmen (Miller) Weber, New Holland; Joseph, husband of Debra (Gingrich) Weber, Mifflintown; 12 grandchildren; 23 great-grandchildren; and one sister: Miriam, wife of Walter Seigfried, Ligonier.
In addition to her parents and husband, she was preceded in death by a stepmother: Rhoda (Landis) Stoltzfus; two sisters: Naomi Mayo and Hilda Kurtz; and an infant brother.
A private graveside service will be held, at the convenience of the family, in the Blainsport Mennonite Cemetery.
Arrangements by Roseboro Stradling Funeral & Cremation Services, Inc., Denver. Online condolences can be given at roseborostradling.com.
