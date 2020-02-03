Irene R. Gehr, 100, of the United Zion Retirement Community, formerly of Ephrata, passed away on Friday, January 31, 2020, at WellSpan Ephrata Community Hospital.
She was born in Ephrata Township to the late Simon M. and Annie (Rupp) Hertzog and was the wife of the late Paul D. Gehr who passed away in 2005.
She was a member of Ephrata Church of the Brethren, where she volunteered in the kitchen for many years and was a former deacon along with her late husband.
Irene was a homemaker. She enjoyed spending time with her family, playing dominoes, bus day trips and oil painting, which she began at the age of 70.
Irene is survived by three children: Donald L., husband of Karen (Zong) Gehr of Lititz, Delores G. Neuber of Ephrata, Nancy G. Bouder of Akron; four grandchildren; two great-grandchildren; one great-great-grandchild and several nieces and nephews. She was the last of her immediate family.
A viewing will be held on Tuesday, February 4, 2020, from 6 to 8 PM at the Stradling Funeral Home, 201 Church Avenue, Ephrata. An additional viewing will be held on Wednesday, February 5, 2020, from 10 to 11 AM at the Mohler Church of the Brethren, 21 E. Mohler Church Road, Ephrata, followed by funeral services at 11:00 AM. Interment will take place in the adjoining church cemetery.
If desired, memorial contributions in Irene's memory may be made to United Zion Retirement Home-Benevolent Fund, 722 Furnace Hills Pike, Lititz, PA, 17543 or Ephrata Church of the Brethren-Deacon Fund, 201 Crescent Avenue, Ephrata, PA, 17522.
Arrangements by Stradling Funeral Homes, Inc., Akron/Ephrata. Online condolences can be given at stradlingfuneralhome.com.
