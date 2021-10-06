Irene R. Bernas, 95, went home to be with the Lord on Saturday, October 2, 2021 after a short stay at Lancaster General Hospital’s Comfort Care Unit. Mrs. Bernas lived independently at Brethren Village in Lititz, PA. She formerly lived in Mt. Carmel, PA, where she was born and raised her family, for 78 years.
She was the wife of Leonard Bernas with whom she celebrated 60 years of marriage before his death in 2003. Irene had worked for 15 years for CVS Pharmacy and Rea and Derrick Pharmacy.
She loved visiting with family and always enjoyed family get-togethers. She was quite the dancer and had enjoyed traveling throughout the U.S. with her husband to such locations as Hawaii, Las Vegas, and Florida.
Mrs. Bernas was a member of St. John Neumann Catholic Church.
She is survived by her sons: Leonard Bernas and his wife Barbara of Port Charlotte, FL; Philip Bernas and his wife Peggy of Peach Bottom, PA; her grandchildren: Rich Kautter and his wife Maria of Pittsburgh, Douglas Kautter and his partner Annie Colon of Long Island, New York, Missie Maley of Mt. Wolf, David Bernas and his wife Margaux of Tacoma, Washington, Brian Bernas and his wife April Joy of Cherry Hill, NJ, and Brad Bernas and his wife Brooke of Harrisburg, PA; and her 9 great-grandchildren: Isabella, age 19, Zachary, age 18, Ryan, age 16, Rowen, age 14, Elle, age 13, Alaina, age 11, Peyton, age 5, Ember, age 5, and Axler, age 3. She is preceded in death by her husband Leonard and daughter, Pat Kautter.
A Private Mass of Christian Burial at St. John Neumann Catholic Church at the convenience of the family. Mrs. Bernas will be laid to rest next to her husband in St. Joseph’s Cemetery in Mount Carmel, PA. Please make memorial contributions in her memory to the American Diabetes Assn., Box 11454, Alexandria, VA 22312. To send a condolence, please visit: SnyderFuneralHome.com
