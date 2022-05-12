Irene Odenwalt, 91, of Columbia, passed away on Tuesday, May 10, 2022 at Hospice and Community Care, Mount Joy. She was the wife of the late William D. Odenwalt. Irene was born in North Hempstead, NY daughter of the late William and Merle Elizabeth Peters Nelson.
She worked as a seamstress for Kahn-Lucas Manufacturing for 17 years and then worked at K-Mart for 20 years before her retirement. She was a former member of Trinity United Church of Christ and enjoyed sewing, circle word books, jigsaw puzzles, old movies, and her family, especially her grandchildren.
She is survived by her children: Adam (Donna) Odenwalt, York; Julie L. Odenwalt, York; and Thomas M. (Al) Joiner, Elizabethtown. Seven grandchildren: Aaron, Rachel, Zachary, Lauren, Kristopher, Jennifer, and Maxx. Longtime friend: Phyllis Masters. Four great-grandchildren: Makaylea, Wyatt, Lilly, Malakai. She was preceded in death by one grandson: Joey and two brothers, Marvin and Gene.
The Funeral Service will be held at the Workman Funeral Homes, Inc.,114 West Main Street, Mountville on Monday, May 16, 2022 at 11:00 A.M. Interment in Laurel Hill Memorial Gardens. Viewing will be from 10:00 A.M. to 11:00 A.M. Please omit flowers. Memorial contributions may be made in her memory to: Hospice and Community Care, P.O. Box 4125, Lancaster, PA 17604-4125. To send an online condolence, visit: Workmanfuneralhomes.com
