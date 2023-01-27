Irene Nonnenmocher Groff, 93, of Leola, passed away peacefully Saturday, January 21, 2023 at Lancaster General Hospital. The daughter of the late Harry and Emma Zimmerman Nonnenmocher, Irene was the loving wife of Chester M. Groff for 64 years before "Chet" passed away in 2012. Together, they called Leola "home" for their entire lives.
In 1985 Irene retired from Sperry New Holland (CNH) after 15 years of service in administration within the Specifications division. She has been a member of Salem Evangelical Reformed Church, Heller's for over 60 years. Over the years, Irene has enjoyed playing pinochle and traveling with her friends and family. She especially enjoyed trips to Sarasota, FL, Stone Harbor and to Texas to see her grandchildren. Recently, Irene was an avid jigsaw puzzler and a loving companion to her favorite cat "Molly".
Irene is survived by a son, Jerry married to Amy Groff, Apex, NC; a son-in-law, James H. Nehr, Stevens, PA; a grandson, Ryan married to Katie Groff, Holly Springs, NC; a granddaughter, Emily Groff, Denver, CO; a great-granddaughter, Skylar and a great-grandson, Maverick of Holly Springs, NC. She was preceded in death by a daughter, Vicki Nehr. Irene will be remembered fondly and missed by all who knew her.
Services will be published at a later date. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Salem Evangelical Reformed Church, Heller's, 2555 Horseshoe Road, Lancaster, PA 17601 or to Furever Home Adoption Center, 5984 Marin Street, East Petersburg, PA 17520. Furman's-Leola.