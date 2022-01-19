Irene "May" Martin, 84, formerly of Terre Hill, went home to be with her Lord and Savior surrounded by family on Sunday, January 16, 2022, at Ephrata Manor. Sharing 58 years of marriage, she was the wife of the late Raymond H. Martin who passed away in 2016. Born in Terre Hill, she was the daughter of the late Clarence H. and Bertha (Keiffer) Weaver.
For over 30 years, May drove school bus for Eastern Lancaster County School District, the majority of those years bussing children with special needs. Her interests included bird watching and fishing with her grandchildren.
She was a member of Christian Fellowship Church since 1972. Her hope was in Christ alone and she faithfully shared with others about God's free gift of eternal life through Jesus' death, burial, and resurrection.
She is survived by four children: LeRoy married to Kathy (Overly) Martin, East Earl; David L. Martin, Ephrata; Larry married to Tammy (Beiler) Martin, Reinholds; and Karen married to David Tinsley, Queens, New York City; 11 grandchildren; 4 great-grandsons; a foster son, Lamar Zimmerman, Lakeland, Florida; a twin sister, Arlene "Fay" married to Richard Fox, Clay; and three brothers, Clarence married to Susan Weaver, New Holland; Leonard married to Ruth Weaver, Reinholds; and Marvin married to Margie Weaver, New Holland.
She was preceded in death by two brothers, Raymond Weaver and Lester Weaver.
The family would like to thank Ephrata Manor for their exceptional care of May during the past two years.
A funeral service will be held on Friday, January 21, at 11:00 A.M. at Christian Fellowship Church, 758 Spruce Road, New Holland, PA, the Rev. Dr. Douglas C. Bozung officiating with interment in the adjoining church cemetery. Viewings will be held at the church on Thursday from 5:00 to 7:00 P.M. and on Friday from 10:00 A.M. until the time of the service.
In lieu of flowers, contributions in her memory may be made to Handi*Vangelism, P.O. Box 122, Akron, PA 17522.
Arrangements by Groff High Funeral Home, New Holland, PA.
To send an online condolence to the family visit www.GroffEckenroth.com.