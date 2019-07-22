Irene M. Stoltzfus, 84, formerly of 1244 Springville Rd., East Earl, died Saturday, July 19, 2019 following a long battle with pulmonary fibrosis at Garden Spot Village where she had most recently resided. Her husband Benjamin "Ben" B. Stoltzfus survives. They had celebrated their 60th anniversary last November.
Born in Clay Twp., she was the daughter of the late Noah W. and Edna (Martin) Nolt.
Irene was the office manager for B & I Electrical which she founded and operated with her husband Ben until her retirement.
She was a member of Stumptown Mennonite Church and an associate member of the Community Church at Garden Spot Village.
In addition to her husband, she is survived by a brother Melvin married to Edie Nolt, Ephrata, a sister Emma Krantz, Kirkwood, and a brother-in-law Paul Moyer, Reinholds.
She was preceded in death by two sisters, Alta Good and Vera Moyer and two brothers-in-law Paul Krantz and Lloyd Good.
Ben would like to extend his thanks to Dr. Silverstein, Jan Brightman, Hospice and Community Care, skilled nursing and nurses' aides at Garden Spot Village, pastors and prayer partners for their support and care for Irene.
A memorial service will be held at 3 p.m. on July 25, 2019 at Garden Spot Village Chapel, 433 S. Kinzer Ave., New Holland. Friends will be received at the chapel on Thursday from 2 – 3 p.m. Interment will be private in Stumptown Mennonite Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be sent to Garden Spot Village Benevolent Fund, 433 S. Kinzer Ave., New Holland, PA 17557, CrossNet Ministries, P. O. Box 154, New Holland, PA 17557 or Hospice & Community Care, P. O. Box 4125, Lancaster, PA 17604-4125. The Eckenroth Home for Funerals, Terre Hill is in charge of arrangements. Online condolences may be posted at www.groffeckenroth.com.