Irene M. Rollman, 84, of Lititz, died on Thursday, December 22, 2022. Born in Springville, she was the daughter of the late Lloyd and Elsie Zimmerman Diem. She was the wife of the late William H. "Bill" Rollman who died in October 2018 following 61 years of marriage. Irene graduated from Linden Hall in 1956.
Surviving are two sons: Ricky D. husband of Laurie Rollman, Bradford S. husband of Lois Rollman, and a daughter, Victoria L. Myers, all of Lititz, three grandchildren, and five great-grandchildren.
Services for Irene are private and at the convenience of the family. Please omit flowers. Interment will be in Lititz Moravian Cemetery. To send the family on-line condolences please visit: www.BuchFuneral.com
A living tribute »