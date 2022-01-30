Irene M. Ressler entered into the Kingdom of Heaven on Tuesday, January 25, 2022, at the age of 87. She was a caring and devoted wife, mother and grandmother. She was born in Denver, to the late Warren S. and Luella M. (Leininger) Hainley. She was married to John D. Ressler, Jr. on February 20, 1954, at the Castle Air Force Base Chapel in Merced, CA. He passed away on April 8, 2021. They enjoyed 67 happy years together.
She attended grade school in Lincoln, then West Earl and graduated from McCaskey High School.
Irene served as secretary for the Talmage Community Association for many years. She also worked at Evans Eagle Burial Vaults in Leola as a secretary for more than 25 years.
She was an active member of the Ebenezer EC Church in Brownstown where she played the organ and piano for 52 years. Irene had a passion for music, all kinds, but she especially loved hymns, Bill Gaither and Elvis.
Her grandchildren gave her great joy and they cherished her very much. She loved attending their sporting events and concerts with John. Irene and John watched Jeopardy every night together. The grandkids always thought she should be a contestant! She enjoyed family trips to Wildwood Crest every year. Irene loved her sweet cats and was also an avid bird watcher and flower gardener. Most of all she loved her family and friends. She will be dearly missed by all and will be forever in our hearts.
She is survived by four children, eight grandchildren and six great-grandchildren: Son, John D. (Rita Killheffer) Ressler III and their children Jeremy (Megan Minney; Jack and Bennett) and Arlen (Jessica Bonatsos; son on the way); daughter Virginia “Gini” (Richard Harry) and their daughter, Janelle (Brad Bender; Blair); daughter Jennifer (Dale Wissler) and their children, Justin, Miranda (Brandon Henne; Cooper and Marlee) and Brandon; daughter Jill (Ed Groff) and their children Brittany and Kristen.
She is also survived by brother, Donald (Helen) Hainley of New Holland and brother-in-law, Melvin (Dawn) Ressler of Talmage and many nieces and nephews.
Funeral services will be private and held at the convenience of the family.
Memorial contributions in Irene's memory may be made to Ebenezer Evangelical Congregational Church 23 S. State Street, Brownstown, PA, 17508.
Arrangements by Stradling Funeral Homes, Inc., Akron/Ephrata. Online condolences can be given at stradlingfuneralhome.com.
