Irene M. Parrish, 66, of Lancaster, passed away at her home on September 11, 2020, surrounded by her loving family. Born in Elkton, MD she was the daughter of the late Richard and Margaret (Crandle) Wimer.
Irene was dedicated to her family. Spending time with her children and grandchildren is what she cherished in life. She enjoyed making memories with them doing anything from watching her favorite shows, camping, going to the beach or hitting the casinos.
She will be sorely missed by her children; Michelle Richardson, John Parrish, husband of Kim, Angela Sepulveda, Shawna Sepulveda and Natasha Parrish, all of Lancaster, siblings; Phyllis McGill, Claudia Brabant and Richard Wimer, twelve grandchildren, 2 great-grandchildren, as well as numerous nieces and nephews. She was preceded in passing by her parents and 2 of her brothers.
A public viewing will be held on Monday, September 21, 2020 from 2PM-4PM on the South Lawn of the Charles F. Snyder, Jr. Funeral Home & Crematory, 3110 Lititz Pike, Lititz, PA.
