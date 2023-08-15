Irene M. Nolt, 79, of Stevens, passed away on Saturday, August 12, 2023, at her residence.
She was born in Earl Township to the late Weaver W. and Bertha (Martin) Nolt and was the wife of William H. Nolt, with whom she shared 58 years of marriage.
She was a member of Leola Mennonite Church. Irene worked as a homemaker and enjoyed babysitting many children who referred to her as "grandma."
In addition to her husband, Irene is survived by six children, Karen Nolt of Ephrata, Jay Nolt of New Cumberland, Ann Nolt of Stevens, Rachel Harris-Drum, wife of James Drum of Catawissa, Matthew, husband of Ruthie Nolt of Gettysburg, Joshua, husband of Ruby Nolt of Newmanstown; 16 grandchildren; 3 great-grandsons; six siblings, Bertha, wife of Melvin Zehr, Janet, wife of Ivan Musser, Carl, husband of Mary Nolt, Loretta Nolt, Weaver Jr., husband of Thelma Nolt and Leon, husband of Karen Nolt.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by a son, Leon Nolt; a daughter, Delphine Nolt; a son-in-law, George Harris; two brothers, Earl Nolt, Lloyd Nolt and a sister, Marian Zimmerman.
A viewing will be held on Wednesday, August 16, 2023, from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 PM at the Martindale Mennonite Fellowship Center, 352 Martindale Rd., Ephrata. Funeral services will be held on Thursday, August 17, 2023, at 10:00 AM at the Martindale Mennonite Fellowship Center with Leola Mennonite Church Ministry officiating. Interment will take place in the Springville Mennonite Church Cemetery.
Kindly omit flowers.
Memorial contributions in Irene's memory may be made to Hospice & Community Care, P. O. Box 4125, Lancaster, PA 17604.
Arrangements by Stradling Funeral Homes, Inc., Akron/Ephrata. Online condolences can be given at stradlingfuneralhome.com
