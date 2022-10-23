Irene M. Myers, 86, of Denver, passed away on Thursday, October 20, 2022, at her home.
She was born in West Cocalico Township to the late Paul S. and Elizabeth H. (Moyer) Kauffman and was the wife of Earl M. Myers, with whom she shared 68 years of marriage.
Irene was a member of Swamp Lutheran Church, Reinholds. She loved spending time with her family, shopping with her sisters, and beach vacations. She also loved her church family, her plants, reading, and attending shows at Hershey Theatre.
Irene was a graduate of Denver High School Class of '54. Prior to her retirement, she was a co-owner of Keystone Nitewear.
In addition to her husband, Irene is survived by 2 daughters, Debbie Myers, longtime companion of Dwayne Dimitris, and Peggy, wife of Gary Coble; grandson, P. Casey Coble, granddaughter, Stevie, wife of Erik Posegay; 2 great-granddaughters, Avery and Olivia Posegay; and 3 sisters, Alice, wife of Elwood Fasnacht, Erla Hartranft, and Jane Lazarus.
A viewing will be held on Tuesday, October 25th, from 6:00 to 8:00 PM at the Roseboro Stradling Funeral Home, 533 Walnut St., Denver. An additional viewing will be held on Wednesday, from 10:00 to 11:00 AM at Swamp Lutheran Church, 275 Swamp Church Road, Reinholds, PA 17569. Funeral services will follow at 11:00 AM, with Pastor Scott Brubaker officiating. Interment will take place in the Swamp Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions in Irene's memory may be made to Swamp Lutheran Church at the above address.
Arrangements by Roseboro Stradling Funeral & Cremation Services, Inc., Denver. Online condolences can be given at roseborostradling.com.