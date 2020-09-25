Irene M. Martin, 87, of Lititz, passed away on Thursday, September 24, 2020, at home.
She was born in East Earl to the late John Jacob and Ella B. (Martin) Newswanger and was the wife of Ivan Z. Martin.
She was a member of Meadow Valley Mennonite Church (Weaverland Conference).
Irene was a homemaker and a beloved wife, mother, grandmother, and great grandmother.
In addition to her husband, Irene is survived by six children, Marian, wife of Henry Huber of East Earl, Lorraine, wife of Levi Burkholder of Osage, IA, Ella Mae, wife of Nathan Nolt of Fennimore, WI, Vernon, husband of Louella Martin of Lititz, Ivan Lamar, husband of Nancy Martin of Lancaster, MO, Mark, husband of Lorraine Martin of Lititz; a daughter-in-law, Nora Martin of Ickesburg; 54 grandchildren; 102 great-grandchildren; a brother, Phares, husband of Katie Newswanger of Newmanstown and a sister, Ruth, wife of Lavern Rutt of Mt. Joy.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by a son, Carl Ray Martin; two grandchildren; three great-grandchildren; a sister, Edna Garman and a brother, Lester Newswanger.
A viewing will be held on Sunday, September 27, 2020, from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 PM at the Midway Mennonite Reception Center, 210 E. Lexington Road, Lititz. Funeral services will be held on Monday, September 28, 2020, at 9:30 AM at the Meadow Valley Mennonite Church, 200 Meadow Valley Road, Ephrata, with Bishop Quinten Wenger officiating. Interment will take place in the adjoining church cemetery.
Kindly omit flowers.
Arrangements by Stradling Funeral Homes, Inc., Akron/Ephrata. Online condolences can be given at stradlingfuneralhome.com.
