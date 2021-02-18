Irene M. Bingeman, 80, of Lebanon died Sunday, February 14, 2021 at WellSpan Good Samaritan Hospital. She was the wife of Lester E. Bingeman, Lebanon. They were happily married for 60 years.
Born in S. Londonderry Twp. on October 13, 1940, she was the daughter of the late David F. Gish and Leah M. Kreider Gish. She worked as a Registered Nurse at Countryside Christian Community, Annville for 43 years. Irene was a doll and teddy bear collector, and a member of South Lebanon Community Church.
Surviving in addition to her husband, is son, Barry D. Bingeman, husband of Heidi Bingeman, Lebanon, daughter, Bonita L. Flamm, wife of Joseph Flamm, Lebanon, brother, Harold Gish, Lebanon, sisters, Dorothy Gish of Grantham, Mary Morrissey of Quentin, Karen Sellers of Annville, 7 grandchildren and 7 great-grandchildren. She is preceded in death by her brother, David Gish.
Funeral services will be held on Monday, February 22nd at 11:00 AM at South Lebanon Community Church, 13 Evergreen Road, Lebanon, PA 17042. Interment will be held at Shenks Church Cemetery, Elizabethtown. A viewing will be held on Monday from 9-11 AM prior to the service.
In lieu of flowers, contributions can be made to the South Lebanon Community Church in her memory. Kreamer Funeral Home and Crematory, Annville is in charge of arrangements.