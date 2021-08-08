Irene Lorraine (McGee) Myers passed away at Hospice Inpatient Care on Friday July 30, 2021. Lorraine was the wife of Howard Myers for 40 years who passed away in 2009. Lorraine was the daughter of the late John and Irene (Simmons) McGee. Born and raised in Mt. Caramel, she was the second oldest growing up with 6 brothers. Lorraine moved to Lancaster in her early 20's and raised her family. Lorraine worked at RCA/GE for 30 years and Rebman's for 12 years. Lorraine volunteered at Regional Hospital for 9 years and also with Meals on Wheels.
Lorraine always had a zest for life and loved being around people! She enjoyed camping, crabbing and spending time at the shore and bay with her family & friends. Lorraine always made a special trip to Bird-in-Hand Farm Market and relished eating out at Olive Garden with her grandchildren. In her older years she enjoyed the company of her many friends at Ruoff Towers; attending bingo, picnics and chatting in the courtyard!
Lorraine will be missed by her daughter Madeline Bonholtzer, wife of Scott Bonholtzer. She is also survived by daughter, April Wolf, wife of Michael Wolf, her brother, Vincent McGee, 3 grandchildren and 5 great-grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her husband, Howard, son Warren "Butch" Ploppert, great-grandson, Cody Bonholtzer and 5 brothers.
Interment will be at East Fairview Church of the Brethren in Manheim at the convenience of the family. The family would like to thank her neighbors at Ruoff Towers for their friendship and always checking on her. In lieu of flowers Lorraine's wishes were for donations to be sent to St. John's Episcopal Church, 321 W Chestnut Street, Lancaster, PA 17603.
To leave an online condolence please visit: BachmanSnyder.com717-687-7644