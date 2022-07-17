Irene Lindsay, formerly of Jonestown, PA, passed away on Saturday, July 2nd, 2022, and has been reunited with her Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ. Irene was born at her home in New Danville on January 5th, 1939. She met her husband, Ralph Lindsay, at Raub Supply in Lancaster, where they both were employed. They celebrated their 62nd wedding anniversary on October 19th, 2020. Ralph passed away on Friday, May 14th, 2021.
After marriage, Irene dedicated herself to taking care of her family. She was a hard worker, a trait she learned from her Mennonite parents, Clara and Benjamin Charles. Her two children were truly blessed to have her as their mom, and her husband couldn't have asked for a more loyal wife. She was a great cook and had a natural talent for sewing, creating cross-stitched pieces and quilt-making. When her children were young, she bowled on a league at Lancaster Lanes and won many awards for her skills. Once her children were in their teens, she worked as a nurse's aide, and later, a dietary aide at United Zion Home in Lititz, PA. She dreamt of becoming an LPN, but unfortunately, that dream did not materialize. Irene was a very kind person who never thought of herself; she was always thinking of others. She was a huge animal lover and had many pets over the years; cats, dogs (mostly strays or animals from rescue groups), then progressing to horses (at the never-ending requests from her daughter), and even a sheep!
Irene is survived by her son, Ralph Lindsay, husband of Catherine Lindsay, Clarksburg, WV; daughter, Pamela Lindsay, Mohnton, PA; sister-in-law, Dr. Anne Weiss, St. Petersburg, PA; brother-in-law, Donald Lindsay, Clearwater, FL; sister-in-law Florence Hess, Washington Boro; three grandchildren, Nelson Jones, Jessica Jenkins, and Neil Lindsay, plus five great-grandchildren.
There will not be a viewing or funeral, per her wishes. In lieu of flowers, please consider donating to one of these charities the Alzheimer's Association or the Muscular Dystrophy Association.