Irene L. Sauder, 95, of Ephrata died Saturday, April 10, 2021 at Fairmount Homes. She was preceded in death by her husband, Leroy H. Sauder, in 1980.
Born in Bowmansville, she was the daughter of the late William and Anna (Lichty) Martin.
Irene was primarily a homemaker but had worked in the quilt room at the M.C.C. Material Resource Center, retiring after 10 years. She had last attended Pilgrim Bible Chapel.
She had enjoyed making ceramics and porcelain dolls, traveling, and sewing for others and herself.
Surviving are three children: Leonard married to Rhoda (Shank) Sauder, Bridgewater, VA, Gerald L. married to Julia (Martin) Sauder, Ronks, Gwendolyn married to Jack Abbs, Coatesville, a son-in-law James I. married to Ellie Martin, Ronks, 11 grandchildren, 23 great-grandchildren, a great-great granddaughter, and five siblings: Alice married to Mark Yoder, Ray married to Kathryn Martin, Earl married to Fran Martin, Bill married to Ruth Ann Martin, Anna married to Cliff Day.
She was preceded in death by a daughter Carolyn J. Martin, a great-grandson Austin Madonna, and six siblings: Harry Martin, Helen Parish, Irvin Martin, Milton Martin, Cathryn Hurst and James Martin.
A memorial service will be announced at a later date. Kindly omit flowers. If desired, memorials may be sent to Fairmount Homes, 333 Wheat Ridge Dr., Ephrata, PA 17522. The Groff-High Funeral Home, New Holland is in charge of arrangements. Online condolences may be posted at www.groffeckenroth.com.
