Irene L. Rankin, 73 of Manheim passed away Monday evening, November 8, 2021 at Lancaster General Hospital. Born in Columbia on April 27, 1948, she was the daughter of the late Charles H., Sr. and Lydia Packmore Null. She was the wife of David N. Rankin, Sr. with who she married on June 10, 1989.
Irene retired in 2009 with over 30 years of service from Alcoa where she was a forklift driver. She attended Celebrate Christ Church and enjoyed going to bible studies. She attended monthly luncheons with the Ladies Christian Women's Club. She was an Elvis fan and an animal lover. She loved to go out to eat and was very sociable. Irene would do anything for anyone.
Irene will be missed by her husband, David; step sons, David N. Rankin, Jr. and Cory L. Rankin, both of Lancaster; her brothers, Richard C. Null, companion of Winnie of Marietta and Charles H. Null, Jr., husband of Bonnie of Philipsburg, PA and several nieces and nephews. She loved her fur babies and her cats, Elvis and Buffy survive her. She loved her dogs and Heidi, Autumn, Cheyenne, Kandy and Hidi had crossed the rainbow bridge.
Family and friends are respectfully invited to attend Irene's funeral service on Saturday, November 13, 2021 at 11 AM from the Melanie B. Scheid Funeral Directors & Cremation Services, 317 E. Orange Street, Lancaster with Pastor Vernon G. Collie officiating. Friends will be received at the funeral home on Saturday from 9:30 to 11 AM. Interment will be held in the Laurel Hill Memorial Gardens, Columbia.
Please omit flowers, memorial remembrances may be made in Irene's memory to Humane League of Lancaster County, 2195 Lincoln Highway E, Lancaster, PA 17602. For other information, please call 717-393-1776 or to submit an online condolence visit www.melaniebscheidfh.com.
Melanie B. Scheid Funeral Directors &
Cremation Services
Lancaster & Conestoga
Browse »