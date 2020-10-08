Irene J. Hulse, 59, of Mount Joy, peacefully went home to be with Jesus, Saturday October 3, 2020 at Hospice & Community Care, Mount Joy after a courageous battle with COPD. Born in Lancaster, she is the daughter of Sarah E. (Rhoades) Auker Griffith, Elizabethtown and the late Soreno A. Auker.
Irene was a sales representative for Kinsey's Archery Products, Mount Joy for 29 years. She was a graduate of Warwick High School, Class of 1979. Irene was also a sales representative for "Young Living" and "Doterra" essential oils.
Surviving in addition to her mother is a son, Derek M. Hulse, Lititz; two grandchildren, Dalton M. Hulse, Aryanna Gage, Elizabethtown; a brother, Doug Auker, Denver, CO., and her dear cats who gave her much comfort and support.
Services for Irene will be held at a later date and at the convenience of the family. To send the family on-line condolences, please visit www.BuchFuneral.com
