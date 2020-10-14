Irene Helen Plastino, 96, of Lititz, PA died peacefully on October 7, 2020 of natural causes.
Irene was born on September 10, 1924 to Dr. Edward and Madeline Hudson in East Berlin, PA. After graduating from high school in Gettysburg, PA, Irene headed to California where she served her country by working as a civilian at a Long Beach military facility. Upon her return to Gettysburg Irene attended Gettysburg College on a scholarship. It is there Irene met her husband, Paul C. Plastino and they were wed on May 31, 1947, going on to have five children.
Irene and Paul relocated to Lancaster in 1950, where Irene embraced her role as a mother. She did so with exceptional listening skills, amazing organization and a strong sense of humor. She thoroughly enjoyed the childhood and adolescent antics of her children, in particular those of her four sons. There was always lots of laughter and music in this loving home.
During the child rearing years, Irene volunteered on various committees at her children's school. In her middle years, she fully committed to helping open Manos House, an addiction treatment center in Lancaster County which is still open today.
Irene was also a business woman who handled payroll for her husband's businesses. Later in life, she became a successful furniture sales person at his retail furniture store.
Early in the morning before her day started, and in the evening, you would find Irene reading, in particular books on art, history and geopolitics. Irene was a well-informed individual and at Irene and Paul's dinner parties you would often hear Irene discussing and debating current events. Irene's love of books carried on well into her later years.
Irene was predeceased by her parents, her three siblings, Edward, Katherine and Mary Jane, her husband, Paul, her son, Paul Jr., and her son-in-law, Blaise Minns. She is survived by four of her children, Theresa Plastino, John Plastino (Gayle Materna), David Plastino, and Joseph Plastino (Lezlie); her nine grandchildren, Elizabeth, Daniel, Sarah (Adam Stern), Natalie, Joseph, Samantha, Julianna, Lynzee (Hunter Kurtz), and Logan; and her great-grandson, Max Plastino Stern.
Irene will be missed by those who loved her but will always be remembered as the remarkable woman she was.
